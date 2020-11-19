Limited Space to showcase art from Hancher’s parking lot

A drive-in movie style art show will take place at the Hancher Auditorium parking lot, which will feature over 60 artists worldwide.

Hancher Auditorium is seen on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. A drive-in art show will take place in the parking lot, which will feature over 60 artists worldwide.

In three locations at once, an art show will be taking place all across Iowa. Cars will drive into the parking lot, find their perfect spot and get settled in to watch a slideshow showcasing different artists’ work. A radio-streamed playlist will also accompany the art as it’s presented on screen.

Limited Space is an organization that unites artists together to showcase their pieces. Created in 2018 by Des Moines-based DJs Soren Albaugh and Lyndon Haselhuhn, the idea emerged as a concept party, an event that allows for people to play their music and feature multidisciplinary artists working with a “limited space” to display their art.

Before the pandemic, the duo hosted similar showcases. Now working in the pandemic, many of their planned events were canceled. In an effort to continue supporting the variety of artists who participate in their shows, Albaugh and his team came up with an idea to safely share art: a drive-in movie style.

“We wanted to help these artists stay engaged within their community and spread love through art,” Albaugh said.

On Nov. 28, they will host a drive-in art showcase in Des Moines, Ames, and Iowa City to share artist’s creations and gather people together in a safe environment. Each location will showcase over 60 artists from all over the world. Artists were encouraged to submit their artwork via a form located on the DJs’ website. On the event’s Facebook page, they have started posting some of the featured artist’s work such as Laura Todd’s vividly colored paintings and Samuel Barnhart’s innovative sculptures.

“The idea of the project is that adversity indices creativity,” Albaugh said. “Limitation is when I’m most creative, and since the pandemic has limited us to what we are able to do, I feel that our project is going back to our own roots.”

John Engelbrecht, the Public Space One Director, aided with the Limited Space Drive-In team by connecting them with artists around the Iowa City area. The organization has also helped with event promotion and securing a location.

“Since the event is being held in Iowa City, I wanted to ensure that local artists were featured,” Engelbrecht said. “Amplifying the enthusiasm for this project was also super important to me.”

Similar to a drive-in movie theater, people will be able to drive their cars into the Hancher parking lot and get comfortable in their vehicles. The artists’ pieces have been compiled into a presentation slideshow for audiences to watch. At Hancher, they will utilize giant outdoor projection screens to allow each attendee to see the compiled presentation and broadcast the accompanying music over FM radio stations.

The presentation will run twice within the 4-hour event to allow cars to come and go. In between performances, UI alum Jason Snell will present his project, Primary Assembly, live in Des Moines. This specific performance will be live streamed to the other two locations, including the one in Iowa City.

Editor’s Note: Jason Snell is a former illustrator for The Daily Iowan.

Snell has reimagined how technology can work hand in hand with music. At the Limited Space Drive-In show, he will showcase his developments by converting his thoughts into music. By wearing an EEG headband connected to multiple sensors, the artist can read his brain waves. These brain waves will be visually projected in front of him as he performs.

“This will be one of the first times I am able to perform all year, and I am glad to have connected with this project,” Snell said.

Limited Space: Drive-in Edition will be held for free. Similar Limited Space drive-in events will also be happening in Ames and Des Moines on this same day. At all of the locations, guests can drive through between 6 p,m. and 10 p.m.

“Art is collaborative, art is special. We have created an inclusive show allowing for as many artists to participate,” Albaugh said. “I am thankful we have had a lot of support for this show.”