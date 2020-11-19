Around the Big Ten: Week 5

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on from the bench in the fourth quarter of a game against Ohio State at Ryan Field in Evanston on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

Big Ten Power Rankings

Ohio State – Did the Buckeyes enjoy their week off? Indiana –Tom Allen should win coach of the year from every publication. Wisconsin – A rematch against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game would go against 2020. Northwestern –Wildcat football is back where it should be. Purdue –The Boilermaker train will get back on track. Iowa – Run, run, run the ball aggressively down the seam. Maryland – Do residents of College Park care about college football? Nebraska –Congrats, you won a game this year. Michigan State – Rocky Lombardi makes the Spartans look rocky. Minnesota –Northern Illinois would like to hire P.J. Fleck. Rutgers – The most exciting football team in New Jersey. Illinois – The Fighting Illini have returned to its old ways. Michigan – Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is having a rough season. Penn State – We are last place.

Big Ten matchups

Purdue @ Minnesota

Friday | 6:30 p.m. | BTN

Minnesota has not looked up to par, and Purdue has weapons that can finish games. The boat will probably sink again.

No. 9 Indiana @ No. 3 Ohio State

11 a.m. | FOX

It’s 2020, so it’s not shocking that these are the two best teams in the East. However, Ohio State is on another level compared to the rest of the conference.

Illinois @ Nebraska

11 a.m. | BTN

Both teams are fortunate to have a won a game this season. This game can turn out either way, but it won’t look pretty.

Iowa @ Penn State

2:30 p.m. | BTN

When it wasn’t 2020, I thought this would be the game of the week. But now Penn State looks lost, and Iowa is just Iowa.

No. 10 Wisconsin @ No. 19 Northwestern

2:30 p.m. | ABC

Pat Fitzgerald has once again orchestrated a Northwestern turnaround. Regardless, Wisconsin is the real deal and should take care of business in Evanston.

Michigan @ Rutgers

6:30 p.m. | BTN

This will be a closer game than was expected at the beginning of the season, but not for good reason. If Rutgers win, Ann Arbor will be very upset.