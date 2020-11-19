On the Line: Week 5
The DI football staff picks games from this weekend’s slate, including the Iowa-Penn State matchup.
November 19, 2020
Iowa vs. Penn State
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (9-11): Iowa — Kirk Ferentz just called another timeout.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (12-8): Iowa — The valley isn’t getting any happier this week.
Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (10-10): Iowa — I would have picked Penn State at the start of the season.
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (13-7): Iowa — Tory Taylor for president.
Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (9-11): Iowa — Happy Valley is going to look a little defeated.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — Hawkeyes have found a rhythm.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (16-4): Iowa — Iowa beating a win-less PSU will feel good after recent brutal losses in this series.
Guest picker — Kelsey Harrell, Managing Digital Editor: Iowa — Penn State is at the bottom, is this even a question?
No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Read: Ohio State — Rooting for you, Hoosiers.
Hanson: Ohio State — Gene Hackman isn’t coaching this underdog Hoosiers team.
Goffin: Ohio State — The Horseshoe.
Werner: Ohio State — I just couldn’t do it. I know I’m a coward.
Overton: Ohio State — I hope I’m wrong.
Bohnenkamp: Ohio State — Do I want the Hoosiers? Yes. But the Buckeyes are too good.
Brummond: Ohio State — I paused on this for a minute.
Harrell: Ohio State — Indiana’s reign at the top of the Big Ten East will end.
No. 10 Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Northwestern
Read: Wisconsin — The Wildcats will keep it closer than the Wolverines.
Hanson: Wisconsin — It’s Week 5 and this will be the third game for the Badgers. Confused yet?
Goffin: Wisconsin — The fun for Northwestern ends here.
Werner: Wisconsin — It’s 2020, this just Fitz.
Overton: Wisconsin — Northwestern is still undefeated?
Bohnenkamp: Wisconsin — Badgers are back.
Brummond: Wisconsin — Did you see the Badgers last week?
Harrell: Wisconsin — On Wisconsin!
No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Oklahoma
Read: Oklahoma State — More points might be scored in this game than Iowa will allow all season.
Hanson: Oklahoma State — Thanks Big 12, but I’m not interested in your games.
Goffin: Oklahoma State — Boomer loser.
Werner: Oklahoma — OK boomer.
Overton: Oklahoma State — There’s going to be a lot of points.
Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — The in-state battle goes to the Sooners.
Brummond: Oklahoma State — The numbers would suggest this is a regrettable pick.
Harrell: Oklahoma State: How ‘bout them Cowboys! Oh wait, wrong team.
No. 7 Cincinnati vs. UCF
Read: UCF — Disputed 2017 National Champions.
Hanson: Cincinnati — Both of these teams like to pretend they belong in the CFP.
Goffin: Cincinnati – I want a Bearcat-Bengals matchup.
Werner: Cincinnati — Changing of the non-Power Five guard.
Overton: Cincinnati — Rooting for chaos.
Bohnenkamp: Cincinnati — Bearcats are thinking playoff.
Brummond: Cincinnati — All-Ohio playoff semi-final game looms if Cincy keeps winning.
Harrell: Cincinnati – What sound does a Bearcat make?
