On the Line: Week 5

The DI football staff picks games from this weekend’s slate, including the Iowa-Penn State matchup.

Iowa’s Jack Koerner celebrates an interception during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7. Iowa forced 3 MSU interceptions.

Iowa vs. Penn State

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (9-11): Iowa — Kirk Ferentz just called another timeout.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (12-8): Iowa — The valley isn’t getting any happier this week.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (10-10): Iowa — I would have picked Penn State at the start of the season.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (13-7): Iowa — Tory Taylor for president.

Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (9-11): Iowa — Happy Valley is going to look a little defeated.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — Hawkeyes have found a rhythm.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (16-4): Iowa — Iowa beating a win-less PSU will feel good after recent brutal losses in this series.

Guest picker — Kelsey Harrell, Managing Digital Editor: Iowa — Penn State is at the bottom, is this even a question?

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Read: Ohio State — Rooting for you, Hoosiers.

Hanson: Ohio State — Gene Hackman isn’t coaching this underdog Hoosiers team.

Goffin: Ohio State — The Horseshoe.

Werner: Ohio State — I just couldn’t do it. I know I’m a coward.

Overton: Ohio State — I hope I’m wrong.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State — Do I want the Hoosiers? Yes. But the Buckeyes are too good.

Brummond: Ohio State — I paused on this for a minute.

Harrell: Ohio State — Indiana’s reign at the top of the Big Ten East will end.

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Northwestern

Read: Wisconsin — The Wildcats will keep it closer than the Wolverines.

Hanson: Wisconsin — It’s Week 5 and this will be the third game for the Badgers. Confused yet?

Goffin: Wisconsin — The fun for Northwestern ends here.

Werner: Wisconsin — It’s 2020, this just Fitz.

Overton: Wisconsin — Northwestern is still undefeated?

Bohnenkamp: Wisconsin — Badgers are back.

Brummond: Wisconsin — Did you see the Badgers last week?

Harrell: Wisconsin — On Wisconsin!

No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Oklahoma

Read: Oklahoma State — More points might be scored in this game than Iowa will allow all season.

Hanson: Oklahoma State — Thanks Big 12, but I’m not interested in your games.

Goffin: Oklahoma State — Boomer loser.

Werner: Oklahoma — OK boomer.

Overton: Oklahoma State — There’s going to be a lot of points.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — The in-state battle goes to the Sooners.

Brummond: Oklahoma State — The numbers would suggest this is a regrettable pick.

Harrell: Oklahoma State: How ‘bout them Cowboys! Oh wait, wrong team.

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. UCF

Read: UCF — Disputed 2017 National Champions.

Hanson: Cincinnati — Both of these teams like to pretend they belong in the CFP.

Goffin: Cincinnati – I want a Bearcat-Bengals matchup.

Werner: Cincinnati — Changing of the non-Power Five guard.

Overton: Cincinnati — Rooting for chaos.

Bohnenkamp: Cincinnati — Bearcats are thinking playoff.

Brummond: Cincinnati — All-Ohio playoff semi-final game looms if Cincy keeps winning.

Harrell: Cincinnati – What sound does a Bearcat make?