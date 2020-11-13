Iowa’s Keith Duncan nominated for Senior CLASS Award

The kicker is one of 30 Division I FBS nominees.

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan makes a practice kick during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes retained the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the fifth consecutive year, downing the Cyclones, 18-17. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa football kicker Keith Duncan has been nominated for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award per a Friday release. Duncan is one of 30 NCAA Division I FBS players to earn a nomination for the award.

CLASS stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. According to the award’s website, “the CLASS Award honors the attributes of NCAA Division I senior student-athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character, and competition. The award program is designed exclusively for college seniors who are utilizing their complete athletic eligibility, remaining committed to their university and pursuing the many rewards a senior season can bring.”

The award is managed by Premier Sports Management. Winners are determined by a selection process that includes NCAA Division I college coaches in each respective sport, national media, and fans.

Duncan garnered his nomination because of his notable achievements in the community, classroom, character, and competition criteria for the award.

On the field, Duncan was a 2019-20 consensus All-American, a Lou Groza Award finalist, and a Bakken-Anderson Big Ten Kicker of the Year Award winner.

In the classroom, the Weddington, North Carolina, native was a two-time Dean’s List honoree and a 2019 Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Duncan’s quality of character has also been on full display as he is a member of Iowa football’s 2020-21 leadership group.

Duncan has also positively impacted the community, volunteering with the Salvation Army, Iowa Dance Marathon, Hawkeye Pride, Hawkeye Readers, and Play 2B Fit.

Ten CLASS Award finalists will be announced at the end of the regular season, and the winner will be selected in December.