On the Line: Week 4

The DI football staff picks games from this weekend’s slate, including the Iowa-Minnesota matchup.

Iowa Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon raises his fist as the Hawkeyes take to their home field for the first time in the season during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Iowa vs. Minnesota

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (4-11): Iowa — I hope the gopher makes an appearance on the video board.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (9-6): Iowa — I gave up on Iowa too soon.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (6-9): Iowa — Friday night lights baby!

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (9-6): Iowa — Gophers stay in their holes when it’s cold.

Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (5-10): Iowa — Iowa is undefeated on Friday nights in 2020.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (8-7): Iowa — Floyd stays.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (7-3): Iowa — P.J. Fleck reads his team books that my 1-year-old would find boring.

Guest picker — Sarah Watson, Executive Editor: Iowa — Now that the Hawks are on a roll, Gophers stay in their holes.

No. 23 Northwestern vs. Purdue

Read: Northwestern — Tough game to watch for Hawkeye fans.

Hanson: Northwestern — We’re living in a bizarre world where these two teams are a combined 5-0.

Goffin: Northwestern — My grandpa was a former Wildcat season ticket holder.

Werner: Northwestern — It doesn’t have to be pretty.

Overton: Northwestern — The most average top-25 team I’ve ever seen.

Bohnenkamp: Northwestern — The battle for West supremacy, because of course it is.

Brummond: Northwestern — Wisconsin might literally win the West by default.

Watson: Northwestern — Wildcats everywhere wave your hands up in the air.

Penn State vs. Nebraska

Read: Nebraska — Why not.

Hanson: Penn State — I only expected one of these teams to be winless at this point in the season.

Goffin: Penn State — Nebraska is still not back.

Werner: Penn State — Clifford the big red dawg.

Overton: Penn State — When is Nebraska going to be good?

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska — Huskers get a home win in front of, well, they’ll call it a sellout crowd.

Brummond: Penn State — Surprisingly Winless vs. Suspected Winless.

Watson: Nebraska — Honestly, if a solid quarterback shows up and Clifford isn’t playing too hot, Iowa’s nemesis has a fighting shot.

No. 9 Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Read: Miami — It’s all about the U.

Hanson: Miami — the Hokies lost to a ranked Liberty team last week. Wild.

Goffin: Miami — Give me that turnover chain!

Werner: Miami — The turnover chain is unmatched.

Overton: Miami — Is the turnover chain still a thing?

Bohnenkamp: Miami — I like the Canes on the road.

Brummond: Miami — Too close to Thanksgiving for the turkeys.

Watson: Miami — I’m really just going off the No. 9 here.

TCU vs. West Virginia

Read: West Virginia — Not a great slate of games this week…

Hanson: TCU — With respect to John Denver, I can’t pick the Mountaineers.

Goffin: West Virginia — State motto in English: Mountaineers are always free.

Werner: West Virginia — Mountain mama.

Overton: West Virginia — Take me home…

Bohnenkamp: West Virginia — A Big 12 snoozer.

Brummond: West Virginia — Take me home, country roads.

Watson: West Virginia — Take me home — the Mountaineers haven’t lost yet on their turf.