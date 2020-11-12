On the Line: Week 4
The DI football staff picks games from this weekend’s slate, including the Iowa-Minnesota matchup.
November 12, 2020
Iowa vs. Minnesota
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (4-11): Iowa — I hope the gopher makes an appearance on the video board.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (9-6): Iowa — I gave up on Iowa too soon.
Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (6-9): Iowa — Friday night lights baby!
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (9-6): Iowa — Gophers stay in their holes when it’s cold.
Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (5-10): Iowa — Iowa is undefeated on Friday nights in 2020.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (8-7): Iowa — Floyd stays.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (7-3): Iowa — P.J. Fleck reads his team books that my 1-year-old would find boring.
Guest picker — Sarah Watson, Executive Editor: Iowa — Now that the Hawks are on a roll, Gophers stay in their holes.
No. 23 Northwestern vs. Purdue
Read: Northwestern — Tough game to watch for Hawkeye fans.
Hanson: Northwestern — We’re living in a bizarre world where these two teams are a combined 5-0.
Goffin: Northwestern — My grandpa was a former Wildcat season ticket holder.
Werner: Northwestern — It doesn’t have to be pretty.
Overton: Northwestern — The most average top-25 team I’ve ever seen.
Bohnenkamp: Northwestern — The battle for West supremacy, because of course it is.
Brummond: Northwestern — Wisconsin might literally win the West by default.
Watson: Northwestern — Wildcats everywhere wave your hands up in the air.
Penn State vs. Nebraska
Read: Nebraska — Why not.
Hanson: Penn State — I only expected one of these teams to be winless at this point in the season.
Goffin: Penn State — Nebraska is still not back.
Werner: Penn State — Clifford the big red dawg.
Overton: Penn State — When is Nebraska going to be good?
Bohnenkamp: Nebraska — Huskers get a home win in front of, well, they’ll call it a sellout crowd.
Brummond: Penn State — Surprisingly Winless vs. Suspected Winless.
Watson: Nebraska — Honestly, if a solid quarterback shows up and Clifford isn’t playing too hot, Iowa’s nemesis has a fighting shot.
No. 9 Miami vs. Virginia Tech
Read: Miami — It’s all about the U.
Hanson: Miami — the Hokies lost to a ranked Liberty team last week. Wild.
Goffin: Miami — Give me that turnover chain!
Werner: Miami — The turnover chain is unmatched.
Overton: Miami — Is the turnover chain still a thing?
Bohnenkamp: Miami — I like the Canes on the road.
Brummond: Miami — Too close to Thanksgiving for the turkeys.
Watson: Miami — I’m really just going off the No. 9 here.
TCU vs. West Virginia
Read: West Virginia — Not a great slate of games this week…
Hanson: TCU — With respect to John Denver, I can’t pick the Mountaineers.
Goffin: West Virginia — State motto in English: Mountaineers are always free.
Werner: West Virginia — Mountain mama.
Overton: West Virginia — Take me home…
Bohnenkamp: West Virginia — A Big 12 snoozer.
Brummond: West Virginia — Take me home, country roads.
Watson: West Virginia — Take me home — the Mountaineers haven’t lost yet on their turf.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Katie Goodale is the Projects Assistant Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the...