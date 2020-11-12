Around the Big Ten: Week 4

“I’m gonna pretend like I’m an expert on Big Ten football.”

TNS

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm looks on during a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on October 5, 2019.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor
November 12, 2020

Big Ten Power Rankings:

  1. Ohio State – Buckeye fans must be shaking in their boots after only beating Rutgers by 22 last week.
  2. Wisconsin – The Badgers have only played one game this season, and somehow, they’re still the uncontested second-best team in the Big Ten.
  3. Indiana – Seriously, it’s time to respect the Hoosiers.
  4. Purdue – His game might’ve been canceled last week, but David Bell is still good.
  5. Northwestern – Is Northwestern actually decent now?
  6. Maryland – The Big Ten is weird this year, but who could’ve guessed Maryland would be 2-1 after three weeks of action?
  7. Iowa – Are the Hawkeyes officially back?
  8. Rutgers – Any team that loses by less than 30 to Ohio State needs to be respected.
  9. Penn State – This valley isn’t so happy.
  10. Minnesota – The boat needs to go into the shop for repairs.
  11. Michigan State – Don’t get too excited Iowa fans, the Spartans aren’t good.
  12. Michigan – Has anybody checked in on Jim Harbaugh? He can’t be doing well right now.
  13. Nebraska -At least one thing is normal in the Big Ten this year – the Cornhuskers still aren’t winners.
  14. Illinois ­­– Remember when people thought Illinois was turning its football program around?

Big Ten Matchups

Iowa @ Minnesota

Friday | 6 p.m. | FS1

Both of these teams should be well-rested after blowout victories last week. But college football on Friday night is still unpredictable, especially on Friday the 13th.

No. 10 Indiana @ Michigan State

11 a.m. | ABC

It’s time to respect the Hoosiers. Head coach Tom Allen has his Indiana team up and running this year, and it poses a legitimate threat to Ohio State in the Big Ten East.

Penn State @ Nebraska

11 a.m. | FS1

Penn State has been struggling this season, but Nebraska has been terrible for years. The Nittany Lions should make the valley a little happier this week.

Illinois @ Rutgers

1 p.m. | BTN

I usually don’t believe in moral victories, but Rutgers may have gotten one last week against Ohio State by losing by less than 30 points.

No. 23 Northwestern @ Purdue

5 p.m. | BTN

I didn’t think this matchup would feature two undefeated teams when the Big Ten season started three weeks ago. Yet, the Wildcats are ranked and the Boilermakers are 2-0. 2020 is wild.

No. 13 Wisconsin @ Michigan

6:30 p.m. | ABC

If Badger starting quarterback Graham Mertz can play, Wisconsin will win this game. If fourth-stringer Danny Vanden Boom is under center, the Badgers might be in for a long game.

