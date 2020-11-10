Attorney representing eight former Hawkeye football players moving forward with lawsuit against UI

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to his team during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes retained the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the fifth consecutive year, downing the Cyclones, 18-17.

The attorney representing eight former University of Iowa football players intends to move forward with a lawsuit against the UI over the alleged racial discrimination and mistreatment they experienced in their time with the Hawkeye program.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, a civil rights attorney in Tulsa, Oklahoma, notified UI general counsel Carroll Reasoner in a letter dated Tuesday. As part of the decision, the players have withdrawn their demands of a settlement. The news was first reported by The Des Moines Register.

On behalf of the eight players — Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley, and Andre Harris — Solomon-Simmons sent a demand letter to the UI on Oct. 5 in an attempt to “amicably resolve” matters before filing suit. Solomon-Simmons demanded $20 million worth of compensation and the removal of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and athletics director Gary Barta.

On Oct. 18, the university responded and denied the monetary and personnel demands. The response also listed the ways the program had been changed to be more welcoming to Black athletes. According to the letter sent by Solomon-Simmons on Tuesday, settlement negotiations had begun following the UI’s response.

The UI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.