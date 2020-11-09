Hawkeye football player Daraun McKinney enters NCAA transfer portal

McKinney is the fourth Iowa player to enter the transfer portal in under two weeks.

Iowa cornerback Daraun McKinney has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the fourth Hawkeye football player to enter the portal in the past two weeks.

McKinney, a redshirt freshman, was part of Iowa’s 2019 class, choosing the Hawkeyes over Northern Illinois and other group of five programs.

The River Rouge, Michigan, native redshirted last season and is not on the team’s two-deep depth chart this season. McKinney joins running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy, and wide receiver Calvin Lockett as Iowa players to enter the portal since the start of the season.

After Lockett entered the portal last week, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz attributed, in part, the transfers to a lack spring practice.

“A lot of times, this type of action happens more so after spring practice when you go through 15 days and it becomes a little more apparent what the roster looks like,” Ferentz said at a press conference last week. “Who’s in the two-deep and who isn’t. I’m not sure this is a real unnatural thing, it’s just the timing. We don’t want any players in good standing to leave the football team.”