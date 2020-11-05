Around the Big Ten: Week 3

The DI ranks the conference’s 14 teams and previews the matchups around the Big Ten this week.

Members of the media record Indiana head coach, Tom Allen, during the Big Ten Football Media Day in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Big Ten power rankings

Ohio State — At least this is normal. Wisconsin — It would be nice the see the Badgers play again. Indiana — “You’re probably wondering how I got here…” Northwestern — Once trailed Iowa 17-0. Purdue — Relatively tame 9-122-1 performance from David Bell last week. Michigan — Seriously, Michigan? Penn State — Best 0-2 team in the country. Michigan State — Lost to Rutgers, but beat Michigan. Sounds about right. Rutgers — No longer a total embarrassment. Maryland — Will tanking for Taulia be a thing? Nebraska — Avoided a loss to Wisconsin, which seems like a win. Iowa — Oh, what could have been. Minnesota — Anyone else see that missed extra point? Also, the Gophers could use a defense. Illinois — The Illini have a firm grasp on this spot.

Big Ten matchups

Michigan State vs. Iowa

11 a.m. | ESPN

An intriguing homecoming matchup for Spartan quarterback Rocky Lombardi. Iowa needs this one to prevent the season from becoming an even bigger disaster.

No. 23 Michigan vs. No. 13 Indiana

11 a.m. | FS1

Didn’t see Michigan losing to Michigan State coming. Then again, I didn’t expect the Hoosiers to be ranked in the top-15. Is the end of the Jim Harbaugh era approaching?

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

11 a.m. | BTN

Interested to see how Nebraska looks against a team that isn’t Ohio State. Northwestern moving to 3-0 would be a big advantage in the Big Ten West race.

Maryland vs. Penn State

2:30 p.m. | BTN

Penn State starting 0-3 would be something, but I don’t think it is likely.

Minnesota vs. Illinois

2:30 p.m. | BTN

Well, at least one of these teams is assured a victory this week. Minnesota is clearly not what it was last season — especially on defense — and Illinois is, well, Illinois.

Rutgers vs. No. 3 Ohio State

6:30 p.m. | BTN

It’s been a pretty good start to the season for the Scarlet Knights, so maybe they keep it to within 50.