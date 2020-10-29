One-on-one with former Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners

Reiners was the quarterback when Iowa defeated Northwestern in 1998, the final victory in Hayden Fry’s coaching career.

Former University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry signs copies of his book “A High Porch Picnic” Tuesday March 2, 1999 at the Jacobsen athletic building in Iowa City.

The Daily Iowan: What did it mean for you to play under Hayden Fry?

Randy Reiners: Incredible. Coach Ferentz, incredible. I got a double dose. I got to go on the committee to go fly around and get coach Ferentz and that was the greatest choice we ever made.

DI: What was it like when you found out that Hayden Fry passed away in December?

Reiners: I got cold, man. It was awful.

DI: How do you remember him?

Reiners: He was my dad for a long time. He brought our whole team to my [sister’s] funeral in Fort Dodge. It was crazy.

DI: What does it mean for this 2020 Iowa football team to wear a Hayden Fry patch on their jerseys this year to you?

Reiners: Awesome. I will also say that it is very very neat. I love the word neat.

DI: How do you like Spencer Petras’ performance so far?

Reiners: Incredible, I mean he did a great job. I mean, that kid coming out man, he’s got to throw that ball so hard it’s awesome. He’s good, I mean he’s great. I believe in the coaching staff to put those people in the right place. I believe in coach Ferentz, Brian, Ken O’Keefe, [Phil Parker] every one of them.

DI: How did you like Nate Stanley’s quarterbacking when he was at Iowa?

Reiners: He’s had one of the greatest careers ever in Iowa history. I mean, he’s one of the longest tenured quarterbacks ever. That guy lived every day, dealt with it, and every single game he is incredible. Nate Stanley’s probably one of the best quarterbacks in Iowa history besides just one.

DI: What type of work ethic do you think Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz install in you?

Reiners: I cannot answer that question. Every single person that was on my team has nothing to do with the individual … you know what I mean, we’re on the same team. Our work ethic is astronomical… It’s so cool.

DI: What was it like watching the game this past Saturday without seeing any fans in the stadium?

Reiners: It sucked.

DI: How much is that going to feel against Northwestern this week with no fans in the stands for the home opener?

Reiners: I will drive my bus down there. We’ll do a Hawkeye Football Club, and we’ll have a great time.

DI: So, where will you be watching the game?

Reiners: Parking lot.

DI: Who are these people you are watching it with?

Reiners: The Hawkeye Football Club. It’s a little association that we do. I shouldn’t say little. We have like 300 members, 400 members. Billy Happel, Hap Peterson, you have a lot of people that are involved. So, we bring along Chuck Long. We’re involved. We go back and we give to every single person that [does] not have a tailgating place, so they come back, and they hang out there and join.

DI: Is there anything else you would like to add?

Reiners: I would love to say that I love the University of Iowa, coach Ferentz, coach Fry, and everything that Barta is doing.