Around the Big Ten: Week 2
“This isn’t a fluke, the Big Ten is coming back for a second week.”
October 29, 2020
Big Ten Power Rankings
- Ohio State— Any team that makes Nebraska look that bad deserves respect.
- Michigan— Showed up big in prime time.
- Purdue— Beat Iowa without Rondale Moore or Jeff Brohm. That’s frightening.
- Indiana— Downed Penn State despite their special teams play down the stretch.
- Rutgers— Greg Schiano is back.
- Penn State—The Nittany Lions scored a touchdown that might’ve lost them the game.
- Northwestern— Beat a Tagovailoa brother by 40. The Wildcats can’t be that bad.
- Iowa— Hold on to the ball.
- Minnesota— The Titanic sank in Minneapolis.
- Michigan State— Thoroughly outplayed by Rutgers.
- Nebraska—The Cornhuskers are not as bad as these next two teams.
- Illinois—Lovie hated that performance.
- Maryland—Lost by 40 to Northwestern. Period.
- Wisconsin— Who knows when the Badgers will be back.
Big Ten Matchups
Minnesota vs. Maryland
Friday | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
The boat should right itself. The Gophers should bounce back, if they don’t, they’ve got problems.
Michigan State vs. No. 13 Michigan
11 a.m. | FOX
The Wolverines should roll, even with very few guests at the Big House. This game is Mel Tucker’s chance at a statement.
Purdue vs. Illinois
11 a.m. | BTN
With Rondale Moore presumably returning to action, I don’t see the Boilermakers getting worse.
No. 17 Indiana vs. Rutgers
2:30 p.m. | BTN
Didn’t think this would be a game with much significance. I was wrong.
Northwestern vs. Iowa
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
When ESPN voluntarily airs a Northwestern game, something’s off. This could be a close one.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 18 Penn State
6:30 p.m. | ABC
This would be one heck of a bounce-back game for Penn State. Justin Fields will have an early-season test.
