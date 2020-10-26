Iowa City police warns of a “Peeping Tom”

Police have responded to four reports of a possible suspect performing indecent activities outside of a window and a camera flashing outside of windows.

The Iowa City Police Department warned residents of reports of a suspect looking into the windows of female residents in a press release on Monday.

According to the release, the man had been observed performing indecent activities outside of a window in one report, and in other incidents, a camera flash has been seen outside of the windows.

The police said they have responded to four reports of this activity between Oct. 22-25 on the 300 block of S. Dodge Street and the 500 block of S. Johnson Street between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Victims have reported seeing a red pick-up truck in the area, and described the alleged suspect as a short, structured male with thin build and possibly in his early twenties, the release said.

Interim Police Chief Denise Brotherton said in an email to The Daily Iowan that there have been arrests concerning incidents of people peeping into windows in the past within Iowa City.

The ICPD said it urges residents to keep windows and doors locked, even when home, and to close window coverings at night in bedrooms and bathrooms.

The department also asked any residents in that area with security cameras to review their recordings and contact the police with any potential footage or information.

The police are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who provides information that can lead to an arrest.