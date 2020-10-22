On the Line: Week 1

The Daily Iowan’s football staff picks games from this week in the college football season.

Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a pass during the Iowa football vs. Penn State game in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 17-12.

Iowa vs. Purdue

Robert Read, Pregame Editor: Iowa — Wait, a season is happening?

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor: Iowa — We don’t even know Purdue’s starting QB yet.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor: Iowa — Is the “World’s Largest Drum” going to be there? Seriously.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter: Iowa — Rondale Moore or less? I’m going less.

Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director: Iowa — ??????

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach: Iowa — Oh, hello football season.

Jason Brummond, Publisher: Iowa — Most anticipated game in Iowa football history? The grueling wait is nearly over.

No. 17 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State

Read: Iowa State — I just want chaos.

Hanson: Iowa State — The Big 12 doesn’t have a best team.

Goffin: Oklahoma State — Fact: both teams can’t beat Iowa in wrestling.

Werner: Oklahoma State — I will never pick Iowa State, even if it plays the University of Phoenix.

Overton: Iowa State — And just like that, the Big 12 is eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State — Raise your hand if you thought these teams would be battling for the Big 12 lead.

Brummond: Oklahoma State — These Cowboys aren’t from Dallas

No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota

Read: Minnesota — Reminder: Luka Garza scored 77 points in two games against Michigan last season.

Hanson: Michigan — The Little Brown Jug is the worst trophy in all of college football.

Goffin: Minnesota — Jim Harbaugh will have a fun time after this loss.

Werner: Michigan — Jim Harbaugh could be on the hot seat. Those khakis can take the heat.

Overton: Minnesota — They didn’t forget how to row the boat.

Bohnenkamp: Minnesota — Better late than never for boat rowing.

Brummond: Michigan — The Little Brown Jug should be cleaned thoroughly between uses.

No. 23 North Carolina State vs. No. 14 North Carolina

Read: North Carolina — Yes, I’m aware that the Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky and that he went to UNC.

Hanson: North Carolina — Do people in North Carolina care about any sports other than basketball?

Goffin: NC State — Won’t pick a team that loses to Florida State.

Werner: NC State — The last time the Tar Heels were relevant to me was when they had Mitch Trubisky.

Overton: NC State — The only thing that drops more than UNC in the rankings is the team’s WRs.

Bohnenkamp: North Carolina — This is usually a good game in the ACC… in basketball in January.

Brummond: North Carolina — ACC football > no football (barely).

No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 SMU

Read: SMU — I have no horse in this race.

Hanson: Cincinnati — These teams might’ve had a legitimate shot at the CFP before the Big Ten came back.

Goffin: SMU — Would rather be picking an SEC game.

Werner: SMU — What even is a Bearcat?

Overton: SMU — Aren’t they supposed to be dead?

Bohnenkamp: SMU — A good weekend to play the ponies.

Brummond: Cincinnati — Joe Burrow plays for Cincinnati, right?