Around the Big Ten: Week 1
“It’s finally college football time in the Midwest.”
October 22, 2020
Big Ten Power Rankings
- Ohio State
Breaking: The Buckeyes might be the 2020 Big Ten Champions.
- Penn State
I can wait for the Hawkeyes matchup against the Nittany Lions on Nov. 21.
- Michigan
Here we go again with Jim Harbaugh.
- Iowa
Warning: Many of the games won’t look pretty.
- Wisconsin
Can quarterback Graham Mertz step it up if necessary?
- Minnesota
I don’t think P.J. Fleck is looking back.
- Indiana
Maybe the Hoosiers can win a bowl game this year.
- Michigan State
The Big Ten is not the Pac-12, Mel Tucker.
- Nebraska
Congrats, every team is eligible for a bowl game.
- Purdue
Engineering power doesn’t equal football power.
- Illinois
My mom went to Illinois. I wish I could put it last.
- Maryland
Is it basketball season yet?
- Rutgers
Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights are not in the Big East anymore.
- Northwestern
The Wildcats need to prove they don’t belong in this spot before I take them out.
Big Ten matchups
Illinois vs. No.14 Wisconsin
Friday | 7 p.m. |BTN
Last time around, Illinois defeated No. 6 Wisconsin in Champaign. “Jump Around,” even with no fans, will be too much for Illinois in Madison.
Rutgers vs. Michigan State
11 a.m. | BTN
This is the annual reminder Rutgers is a member of the Big Ten Conference. Mel Tucker shouldn’t have a problem here.
Nebraska vs. No.5 Ohio State
11 a.m. | FOX
Nebraska, no one in Iowa cares about your complaining that this is your first game of the season. Another dominant performance from Ohio State coming.
Iowa vs. Purdue
2:30 p.m. | BTN
Iowa can get off to a good start in West Lafayette. But after seeing previous editions, it’s going to be an interesting one.
No.8 Penn State vs. Indiana
2:30 p.m. | FS1
Penn State somehow lost this game in 2013, but that was the only time it’s happened. Here comes another season where Penn State is trying to make a run at Ohio State.
No.18 Michigan vs. No.21 Minnesota
6:30 p.m. | ABC
Whoever wins this game gets a Little Brown Jug. Fun fact: it’s the oldest trophy game in FBS football, going back to 1909.
Maryland vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m. | BTN
The good news for Northwestern is it doesn’t have to worry about adjusting to playing in front of no fans.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Isaac Goffin is the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a sophomore at the University of...