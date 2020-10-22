Around the Big Ten: Week 1

Justin Fields (1) of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to get around the tackle of Khaleke Hudson (7) of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. Fields was one of the proponents of restarting the Big Ten conference amind COVID-19 pandemic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS)

Big Ten Power Rankings

Ohio State

Breaking: The Buckeyes might be the 2020 Big Ten Champions.

Penn State

I can wait for the Hawkeyes matchup against the Nittany Lions on Nov. 21.

Michigan

Here we go again with Jim Harbaugh.

Iowa

Warning: Many of the games won’t look pretty.

Wisconsin

Can quarterback Graham Mertz step it up if necessary?

Minnesota

I don’t think P.J. Fleck is looking back.

Indiana

Maybe the Hoosiers can win a bowl game this year.

Michigan State

The Big Ten is not the Pac-12, Mel Tucker.

Nebraska

Congrats, every team is eligible for a bowl game.

Purdue

Engineering power doesn’t equal football power.

Illinois

My mom went to Illinois. I wish I could put it last.

Maryland

Is it basketball season yet?

Rutgers

Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights are not in the Big East anymore.

Northwestern

The Wildcats need to prove they don’t belong in this spot before I take them out.

Big Ten matchups

Illinois vs. No.14 Wisconsin

Friday | 7 p.m. |BTN

Last time around, Illinois defeated No. 6 Wisconsin in Champaign. “Jump Around,” even with no fans, will be too much for Illinois in Madison.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State

11 a.m. | BTN

This is the annual reminder Rutgers is a member of the Big Ten Conference. Mel Tucker shouldn’t have a problem here.

Nebraska vs. No.5 Ohio State

11 a.m. | FOX

Nebraska, no one in Iowa cares about your complaining that this is your first game of the season. Another dominant performance from Ohio State coming.

Iowa vs. Purdue

2:30 p.m. | BTN

Iowa can get off to a good start in West Lafayette. But after seeing previous editions, it’s going to be an interesting one.

No.8 Penn State vs. Indiana

2:30 p.m. | FS1

Penn State somehow lost this game in 2013, but that was the only time it’s happened. Here comes another season where Penn State is trying to make a run at Ohio State.

No.18 Michigan vs. No.21 Minnesota

6:30 p.m. | ABC

Whoever wins this game gets a Little Brown Jug. Fun fact: it’s the oldest trophy game in FBS football, going back to 1909.

Maryland vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m. | BTN

The good news for Northwestern is it doesn’t have to worry about adjusting to playing in front of no fans.