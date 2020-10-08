UI athletics department selling cutouts for home football games

Iowa football fans won’t be inside Kinnick Stadium for the 2020 football season, but there cutouts can be.

A mandate by the Big Ten Conference does not allow fans inside stadiums this season because of the pandemic, but the Iowa athletic department announced Thursday that fans can represent themselves at games through Hawkeye fan cutouts packages.

The cutouts will be placed around the stadium during an Iowa home game. Prices are $35 for students, $50 for season ticket holders, or $70 for fans who are not season ticket holders. For $500, fans may purchase a cutout that will be signed by head coach Kirk Ferentz after the season and returned via mail.

Twenty percent of revenue from the cutouts will go toward University of Iowa Dance Marathon. The remainder of the profits will support Hawkeye athletes, according to a release.

An 18-inch by 33-inch cutout will be printed with a submitted photo on it and placed around Kinnick Stadium. In the event that a limited number of spectators can attend a game, the department said every effort will be taken to accommodate the cutouts, but they may have to be removed based on seat availability.