Man indicted in connection with gunshots fired at apartment complex in August

An arrest has been made in connection with gunshots fired in August at Town and Campus apartments in Iowa City.

Earl Tyrone McKee, 30, has been formally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the City of Iowa City.

On Aug. 30, Iowa City Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Town and Campus apartment complex near 1100 Arthur St.

No victims or property was damaged, according to the release. Police executed search warrants at the apartment complex and took McKee into custody on an outstanding warrant through the U.S Marshals service.