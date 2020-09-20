Coralville+man+accused+of+domestic+abuse+assault

A Coralville man has been accused of domestic abuse assault impeding airflow.

Camilo Samaniego-Moreno, 39, Coralville, was charged Sept. 17 with domestic abuse assault impeding airflow or blood flow causing injury, domestic abuse assault causing injury, endangerment, and obstruction of emergency communications.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Sept.15 Samaneigo-Moreno got into a verbal argument with the reporting party. He then began choking the reporting party, who told Samaneigo-Moreno she couldn’t breathe. The reporting party attempted to call 911, but Samaneigo-Moreno threatened to assault her.

Domestic abuse assault impeding airflow is a Class-D felony.