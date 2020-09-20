Arizona+man+accused+of+stealing+construction+car

An Arizona man has been accused of stealing a car belonging to a construction company while fleeing from officers on I-380.

Robert Anthony Knopp, 32, Bullhead, AZ was charged Sept. 18 with first-degree theft, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, failure to stop in a safe distance, failure to obey yield sign, failing to render information and aid at the scene of an accident, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest affidavit, Knopp began fleeing from law enforcement on Sept. 18 with lights and sirens activated in a 2020 Kia Sportage beginning in Linn County. Knopp was traveling 133 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. Just north of the Highway 6 exit, Knopp crashed into an unmarked police vehicle, and drove his vehicle into the median.

Knopp then entered a construction truck parked on the median. Knopp drove North on I-380, according to the affidavit, then drove into a steep embankment, crashing the truck. Knopp then fled on foot and was later apprehended by deputies. There was drug paraphernalia on his person and in the Kia, according to the affidavit.

First-degree theft is a Class-B felony.