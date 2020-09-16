Marion man accused of controlled substance violation, fleeing police

Matthew Ring

Rylee Wilson, News Editor
September 16, 2020

A Marion man has been accused of fleeing from police after he was taken into possession for a controlled substance violation. 

Brady Elijah Cronan, 22, 1165 Ridge Dr., Marion, was charged with a controlled substance violation, escaping from custody, and operating while under the influence – first offense. 

According to the arrest affidavit, Cronan was involved in a motor vehicle accident on First Ave. and Highway 6 in Coralville on Sept. 15. Cronan fled the scene on foot and was observed by officers attempting to conceal himself in a dumpster. Cronan had a .112 BAC at the time of the traffic accident. Cronan had a backpack with six baggies of marijuana in it on his person, according to the affidavit. While being taken into custody Cronan attempted to flee from officers while handcuffed. 

Possession of a controlled substance and escape of a felon are Class-D felonies. 

