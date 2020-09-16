Iowa+City-area+man+accused+of+stealing+bicycle

An Iowa City-area man has been accused of stealing a bicycle.

Dustin Roy Martin, 31, transient address, was charged Sept. 15 with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, Martin entered a locked storage lot at the Latitude apartment complex in Coralville. The defendant was seen on video taking a bicycle valued at $1,149.

Third-degree burglary is a Class-D felony.