Waterloo+woman+accused+of+stealing+from+Scheels+in+Coralville

A Waterloo woman has been accused of second-degree theft.

Danielle Jo Wyant, 32, 219 State St,, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 14 after a warrant served for an alleged theft that occurred June 2 at the Scheels store in the Coral Ridge Mall.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wyant wrote two checks to Scheels for $1,684.95 and $1,294.17. Wyant had opened a bank checking account at Dupaco Community Credit union and purchased checks, but never deposited money into the account.

Wyant has similar charges pending in Black Hawk County.

Second-degree theft is a Class-D felony.