Waterloo woman accused of stealing from Scheels in Coralville
September 15, 2020
A Waterloo woman has been accused of second-degree theft.
Danielle Jo Wyant, 32, 219 State St,, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 14 after a warrant served for an alleged theft that occurred June 2 at the Scheels store in the Coral Ridge Mall.
According to the arrest affidavit, Wyant wrote two checks to Scheels for $1,684.95 and $1,294.17. Wyant had opened a bank checking account at Dupaco Community Credit union and purchased checks, but never deposited money into the account.
Wyant has similar charges pending in Black Hawk County.
Second-degree theft is a Class-D felony.
