Iowa City woman accused of theft, burglary
September 13, 2020
An Iowa City woman has been accused of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Michelle Marie Angelique Steine, 1015 W Benton St, Iowa City, has been accused of stealing from a neighbor’s storage unit.
According to the arrest affidavit, Steine was seen on security footage between Aug. 5 and Aug. 31 taking items from her neighbor’s storage unit. Steine’s boyfriend was seen on security footage pawning items from the unit, and a large quantity of items from the storage unit were observed inside their residence.
The estimated value of the stolen property is at least $3,000.
Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft and class-D felonies.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @rylee_wilson8
Rylee Wilson is a news editor at The Daily Iowan. She has previously worked...