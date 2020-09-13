Iowa City woman accused of theft, burglary

An Iowa City woman has been accused of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Michelle Marie Angelique Steine, 1015 W Benton St, Iowa City, has been accused of stealing from a neighbor’s storage unit.

According to the arrest affidavit, Steine was seen on security footage between Aug. 5 and Aug. 31 taking items from her neighbor’s storage unit. Steine’s boyfriend was seen on security footage pawning items from the unit, and a large quantity of items from the storage unit were observed inside their residence.

The estimated value of the stolen property is at least $3,000.

Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft and class-D felonies.