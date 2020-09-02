Online performances increases accessibility, pose new challenges for fine arts

This fall, stages have been swapped for computer screens.

The performing arts at the University of Iowa have taken a particularly hard hit over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. As students start rehearsals for their first shows, recitals, and performances of the year, their departments have had to generate new approaches to continue sharing art and promoting artistic development.

The theatre and music programs in particular are tasked with balancing how to effectively educate their students while keeping them and the staff safe. Thousands of students have returned to the UI campus for fall classes, and subsequently, daily coronavirus cases in Johnson County have skyrocketed.

Bryon Winn, the UI’s Director of Theatre, said that the virus has caused several changes to the department’s upcoming plans, including the postponement of their 100th season celebration. The event will now take place during their 101st season in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Winn said the delay gave the department the opportunity to engage guest artists, alums, graduate directors and playwrights, and students from other departments in this season’s development.

The department will take on the challenge of presenting its four mainstage performances in a different format this year. Small casts will gather virtually to rehearse the script before meeting — masked up — to learn socially-distanced blocking. The play will then be filmed.

For the first mainstage show of the season, the department commissioned African-American alums to write six 10-minute plays that will be performed in succession. For the second mainstage, art students will collaborate with the theatre department to create portraits of essential workers. The final mainstage will consist of a collaboration between guest puppeteer Margarita Blush and graduate students, who are in the process of creating the show.

Rather than gathering in the lobby before settling into rows of seats within a small theater, this year, viewers will view the performances by the glow of their laptops. Winn said all performances will be made available for free on YouTube. Plays of which the department has the publishing rights will remain online and the others will be on the department’s channel for six days.

Winn said they also plan to have a “live” premiere of each pre-recorded show, so YouTube’s livestream chat function can be used by viewers.

