Iowa City man accused of criminal mischief

Iowa+City+man+accused+of+criminal+mischief

Matthew Ring

Rylee Wilson, News Reporter
September 1, 2020

An Iowa City man has been charged with criminal mischief. 

Eric Anthony Fredieu, 903 Westside Dr., Iowa City, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal mischief. 

According to the arrest affidavit, Creach is accused of spray-painting the old capitol building on the University of Iowa campus. The damage to the building was estimated to be between $1500-2000. Creach was seen on video and identified by law enforcement officers who had contact with him. 

Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class-D felony.

Facebook Comments