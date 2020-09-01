Iowa City man accused of criminal mischief
An Iowa City man has been charged with criminal mischief.
Eric Anthony Fredieu, 903 Westside Dr., Iowa City, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal mischief.
According to the arrest affidavit, Creach is accused of spray-painting the old capitol building on the University of Iowa campus. The damage to the building was estimated to be between $1500-2000. Creach was seen on video and identified by law enforcement officers who had contact with him.
Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class-D felony.
