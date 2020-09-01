Iowa+City+man+accused+of+criminal+mischief

An Iowa City man has been charged with criminal mischief.

Eric Anthony Fredieu, 903 Westside Dr., Iowa City, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal mischief.

According to the arrest affidavit, Creach is accused of spray-painting the old capitol building on the University of Iowa campus. The damage to the building was estimated to be between $1500-2000. Creach was seen on video and identified by law enforcement officers who had contact with him.

Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class-D felony.