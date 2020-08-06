Iowa limiting capacity at Kinnick Stadium for 2020 home football games

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wrote in a letter sent to football season ticket holders Thursday that capacity will be reduced to 10,000-15,000 seats per game at Kinnick Stadium in 2020 and that there will be no season tickets.

If Iowa plays its five scheduled home game, and if fans are permitted to attend at the time of those games, tickets will be sold for single games only.

“This provides greater access and flexibility for our season ticket holders and the opportunity to increase or decrease capacity as the season unfolds,” Barta wrote.

University of Iowa students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. Barta wrote that the capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.

Among the other changes for fans in Kinnick Stadium this fall:

Fans will be required to wear face coverings and “additional mitigation strategies” have been implemented.

All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.

Parking lots will be restricted to 50 percent capacity and open four hours before kickoff.

Barta wrote that new single-game prices will be announced soon and will be priced by stadium section and game. Fans will select tickets in groups of two or four, socially distanced throughout the stadium.

Seat locations will be best available at the time of purchase, by section, and parking will also be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Barta wrote. “While these are significant changes, the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority.”

Tickets and per-seat contributions will automatically roll over to 2021. Barta wrote that season ticket holders don’t need to take further action, unless they want to request a refund or convert their per-seat/parking requirement to a tax-deductible donation. The deadline for that decision is Aug. 14.

“Many of you have reached out asking how you can help our Hawkeye student-athletes,” Barta wrote. “Please consider reinvesting your per-seat contributions into the Hawkeye Scholarship Fund, a fully tax-deductible fund, that provides scholarship support for our 650 student-athletes.”

The athletic department announced June 22 that it would be pausing football season ticket sales for the 2020 season to start focusing on reduced capacity seating models. Approximately 40,000 season tickets were sold before Iowa paused its sales. Kinnick Stadium’s capacity is listed at 69,250.

Iowa’s season is set to start Sept. 5 against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium. As part of the Big Ten’s new 2020 football schedule, which was released Wednesday, the Hawkeyes are scheduled to play 10 regular season games, all of them in conference.