Mary Trump’s character analysis on President Donald Trump drops shocking revelations for readers of any political party

In her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Madman,” Mary Trump explains how Donald Trump became the man he is, not through his own designs, but by the scheming of his cruel father.

From the pages of Mary Trump’s book — where she reveals stories of the Trump family all while analyzing President Donald Trump’s character — it is clear that Mary Trump has been preparing to write this book for a long time.

The president’s niece gives an in-depth analysis of Donald Trump in her top-selling book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Madman, in which she paints a picture of a man who claims to be successful, yet, his only real success — according to the book — is reality television and a presidential inauguration.

Much of his success, Mary claims, is from his father’s influence and direct intervention, media that could not cease in giving him attention, and banks unwilling to go against Donald Trump.

Armed with a career in psychology, she tears into Donald Trump by diagnosing him with multiple psychological disorders.

The book is split into four parts, the ending detailing Trump’s rise through the Republican Party to become the nominee and then the president. Mary explains tactics instilled into him by the cruelty of his father and how he turned them into a presidential campaign philosophy.

Despite the venom one expects from a book of this nature, it is not a “hit-job” as the president claims in interviews. If anything, Mary Trump argues that her uncle is the result of her grandfather’s machinations; that he is the creation from a house of cruelty and neglect that forged him into the ruthless businessman and politician he would become.

The book itself has a history behind it. It had initially been the subject of a lawsuit by Trump and his family to prevent it from being released to market, with Trump himself saying, “She’s not allowed to write a book” in an interview with Axios.

Ultimately, a judge ruled in favor of Mary Trump, according to an article in Forbes. Though further monetary compensation on behalf of Robert Trump against Mary is entirely possible. Nevertheless, the book made it to market and sold one million copies on its first day, according to the publisher.

The book is a genius move in terms of marketing by Mary Trump. Blaming Donald Trump and his father for her father’s death in a sense, the book definitely comes across as someone getting revenge for past transgressions from somebody who just so happens to occupy the Oval Office.

At the same time, the book does not come across as an attempt to defame Donald Trump, but instead it tries to paint him as someone who, through no initial fault of his own, was brought up in an atmosphere of cruelty, neglect, and lack of guidance. It’s an analysis of how Trump portrays himself as a “self-made man who takes nothing from no one” when evidence points to that not entirely being the case, and how his inability to accept it makes him an unstable person.

Regardless of political party affiliation, Mary Trump’s book is worth the read and explains why the president that millions of Americans voted for behaves unlike any other in history.