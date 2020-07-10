Broderick Binns named Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for UI Athletics

The former Iowa football player has been on the Hawkeye football staff for the past six years.

David Scrivner/The Daily Iowan Iowa's Broderick Binns takes down Penn State's Justin Brown during their game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2010 in Kinnick Stadium.

Broderick Binns, a former Iowa football player who has been on the Hawkeye staff the past six seasons, has been named Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for UI Athletics, Athletics Director Gary Barta announced in a release on Friday.

The position within UI Athletics reports to Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services.

According to the release, Binns will be responsible for assisting all Iowa student-athletes, with an emphasis on underrepresented students, with making a smooth transition into college life socially, academically, and athletically. He will also be responsible for the implementation of diversity initiatives for student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and oversight of the UI Athletics Diversity Taskforce and Action Plan.

Binns will be in charge of ensuring that the strategic goals within the Action Plan are in alignment with campus-wide diversity policies and practices.

“Broderick has been involved in our program as a student-athlete or staff member the past 12 years,” Barta said in a release. “His strong understanding of Hawkeye Athletics and the University of Iowa, combined with his passion for helping student-athletes grow and have a great experience, make him a perfect fit for this position.”

The Iowa football program is currently under review by the Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell after allegations of racial disparities within the program were made by former players in early June. Barta said June 15 that the review would take “weeks, not months.”

Binns was a four-year football letterman for Iowa. He then served as a graduate assistant coach in 2014 and 2015 with Hawkeye special teams. In April, 2016 Binns was named director of player development for Iowa football.

Along with his role with Iowa football, Binns has also played a role in leading the UI Athletics Diversity Taskforce, diversity initiatives for student-athletes, and educational training for coaches and staff over the past year. He was named Interim Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in August, 2019 when the position was created.

Binns earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in sport and recreation management, both from Iowa.

Binns played defensive end for the Hawkeyes from 2008-11. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and earned the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for defense. He was a three-year member of the Iowa Leadership Group during his career.