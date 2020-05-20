Gov. Kim Reynolds gives Iowa high school summer sports permission to reopen June 1

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that Iowa school-sponsored activities can reopen June 1, including high school baseball and softball.

“I know many parents and youth athletes are all so eager to resume summer sports,” Reynolds said. “High school athletics was the logical place to start the process of bringing athletics back in season. We’re working closely with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and others to make this possible. Together with the Department of Public Health, we’re also working with youth sports associations to develop a plan to bring other sports opportunities back for the summer.”

The Iowa High School Athletics Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union said in a statement May 18 that they will issue a decision and further guidance following Reynolds’ announcement.

“The IHSAA and IGHSAU continue to plan for a return to play as soon as it is possible in a safe and responsible manner,” a statement on the IHSAA website reads. “Discussions with member schools, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and NFHS are essential in determining when and how upcoming activities may proceed.

“Our student-athletes want to return to action and we want to be able to provide opportunities for them to participate safely. We are reviewing numerous COVID-19 considerations and protocols so that a final decision can be made regarding this summer’s baseball and softball seasons.

“Guiding principles for the IHSAA and IGHSAU through this process: