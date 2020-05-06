MusicIC Festival cancels in-person programming

The festival’s programming for its 10th anniversary will instead be pushed to 2021, with online concerts set for this summer.

A literature themed sign welcoming visitors to Iowa City is seen on the corner of Washington and Dubuque Streets on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

The MusicIC Festival, coming up on its 10th anniversary, has officially cancelled in-person programming for this June, according to a press release by the UNESCO City of Literature.

The festival was originally scheduled for June 18-20.

The programming planned for this summer will instead take place in 2021, according to the release, and online video programming will instead be offered. Violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud will perform online June 18 and Jorell Williams, a baritone player, will perform June 19. There will also be a special musical storytime for the book “Ferdinand the Bull” on June 20.

Additionally, the MusicIC and Iowa City Book Festival are planning programming in October, in collaboration with Riverside Theater, to celebrate Beethoven’s 400th Birthday. This will include a production of “The Kreutzer Sonata: A Play in Five Tiny Movements” by Jennifer Fawcett.

Much of Iowa City’s summer programming has been cancelled or altered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Downtown Block Party and the Iowa Arts Festival.