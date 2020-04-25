Iowa City police respond to shots fired Saturday evening

Iowa City police responded to multiple reports of shots fired at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the 1900 block of Taylor Drive.

According to a release from the City of Iowa City, officers that arrived on the scene found several shell castings in the street. Officers found no sign of any injuries in relation to the incident, and no injuries were reported.

No arrest have been made, the release said, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact Iowa City police, the release said.