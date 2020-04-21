DITV: Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a partnership that determines COVID-19 testing eligibility online.
April 21, 2020
UIHC adds requirements for employee personal protective equipment, Mercy enrolls in convalescent plasma treatment
Carson King’s beer supply ‘replenished’ after Anheuser-Busch gives nearly $1 million to UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Gov. Kim Reynolds announces launch of public/private partnership to deliver mass COVID-19 testing
‘Yo no soy un delincuente:’ Iowa agencies call for the release of immigrants from deportation centers amid COVID-19 pandemic
After five years, the Iowa Writers’ House, a haven and home for creatives, is closing its doors
