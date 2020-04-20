Iowa City police investigate shots fired incident early Monday morning
April 20, 2020
Iowa City police were called to the 2100 block of Taylor Drive at 2:41 a.m. Monday following multiple reports of shots fired in the area.
According to a release from the City of Iowa City, officers did not find any shell castings or evidence of damage while on the scene. No reports of injuries have been received in relation to the incident, as well.
No arrests have been made, the release said, and officers are continuing to investigate.
