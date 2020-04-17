DITV: Friday, April 17, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced school closings for the remainder of the year and UI Leadership decided what to do for the coming semester. Hawkeye students start to see refunds hit their accounts.
April 17, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced school closings for the remainder of the year and UI Leadership decided what to do for the coming semester. Hawkeye students start to see refunds hit their accounts.
April 17, 2020
Pan Asian Council issues statement condemning anti-Asian discrimination amid COVID-19 pandemic
University of Iowa planning for in-person classes in fall 2020 semester
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closes K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year
First responders, frontline workers find life has shifted a month since COVID-19 cases first reported in Iowa
UI preparing to open up grant process to allocate funds from utility system public/private partnership
