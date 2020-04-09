Coralville man accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon

A Coralville man has been accused of intimidating a woman outside her home with a dangerous weapon.

Keith Brown, 19, was charged April 6 with two counts of assault use/display of a weapon, first-degree harassment, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, third-degree theft, two counts of carrying weapons, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a residence where a male subject was outside the home displaying a handgun. He was threatening to harm the resident and kill her if she did not let him in.

The resident stated that she feared for her life due to the threats and display of a firearm, which contained a large-capacity magazine.

Prior to officers arriving on the scene, the affidavit said, Brown took off running through backyards. The victim provided a description of the firearm and of the defendant.

A records check conducted on the firearm found it was stolen in Cedar Rapids. Brown was later identified by witnesses.

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class-D felony.