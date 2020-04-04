Reports of gunshots at The Quarters

Iowa City police found evidence of gunshots at The Quarters apartment complex, 2401 Highway 6 E., Friday night.

According to a release from the City of Iowa City, officers were called around 9 p.m. Friday to Miami Drive and Arizona Avenue following reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area. Officers then found bullets inside an apartment at The Quarters and shell castings outside the building.

People were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, the release said, but no injuries were reported in relation to the incident. No arrests have been made at this time, as well.