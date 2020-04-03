Iowa grad Matthew McDermott appointed to Iowa Supreme Court

Iowa Supreme Court Justices enter during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 14.

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Matthew McDermott, who received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa in 2000, to the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday.

McDermott, of West Des Moines, is filling the vacancy on the court that arose from Justice David Wiggins’ retirement, according to a press release from Reynolds’ office. He is the fourth appointment Reynolds has made to the Iowa Supreme Court.

“Matt is a talented, smart, and astute lawyer with deep Iowa roots,” Reynolds said in the release. “His commitment to the rule of law and passion for service will now benefit all Iowans as he joins the Iowa Supreme Court.”

McDermott currently practices with Belin McCormick in Des Moines with a focus on civil and criminal trials and appeals. He also is the president of the board of directors of Iowa Legal Aid. According to the Berlin McCormick website, McDermott was named the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” in Bet-the-Company Litigation in Des Monies by the attorney rating service, which is the second name he’s received this award.

McDermott is also a former member of the Iowa State Bar Association’s Board of Governors and is the chair of the Judicial Administration Committee. He received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

“I’m deeply honored by this appointment, and grateful for the confidence the Governor has shown in me,” McDermott said in Reynolds’ release. “I will work every day to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and to carry out the oath to ‘administer justice according to the law, equally’ to everyone.”