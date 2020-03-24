Three reports of shots fired in Iowa City Monday night

Iowa City police responded to three reports of shots fired in Iowa City Monday, all of which were reported at night.

It is unknown if any of these incidents are related, according to a release from the City of Iowa City. No arrests have currently been made, and no injuries were reported.

The first gunshots officers responded to were at 6:07 p.m. Monday by the 1000 block of Crosspark Avenue. Officers found shell castings near the street, the release said.

At 6:49 p.m. Monday, officers responded to multiple shots fired reports at the 400 block of Hawaii Court. A vehicle damaged from gunshots and shell castings were found in the parking lot, the release said.

Multiple reports of shots fired were again investigated at 9:42 p.m. Monday at the 2400 block of Shady Glen Court. A duplex was damaged from gunshots, the release said, and shell castings were found in the parking lot.

Iowa City police are asking the public to report any further information in relation to any of these incidents, the release said.