Hancher cancels remainder of spring season

The remainder of Hancher Auditorium’s spring semester season has been canceled in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ issuance of a State Public Health Disaster Emergency on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Hancher, the Hancher Box Office will remain open to receive phone calls and emails from patrons, but no in-person visits will be permitted in order to maintain the health and safety of patrons and staff. Until further notice, the building will be closed to the public.

According to information on Hancher’s website, “We are committed to the health and safety of our patrons and believe limiting in-person contact by closing the facility and ticket counter is among the best ways to protect both patrons and Hancher staff.”

On March 13, Hancher canceled all events up to April 3 in light of the University of Iowa’s closure of in-person classes until the same date. On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds’ State Public Health Disaster Emergency issuance called for the closure of bars, fitness centers, theaters, casinos, locations of mass gatherings, and senior centers and adult daycare facilities.

According to Hancher’s statement, the box office will be in touch with ticket-holders for canceled and postponed events. Ticket-holders will be given three options: to receive a gift certificate for future events, to make the ticket price a donation to Hancher Auditorium, or to receive a refund for the event.

“This process will take time and we appreciate patron patience as we work through these changes,” Hancher stated.

The Boston Pops On Tour orchestra concert has been rescheduled for Oct. 12. Ticket-holders will be contacted by phone or email to reissue tickets or to select from one of the three available ticket holder options. Other events, including the Steve Kroft and Bill Nye lectures, are in the process of being potentially rescheduled by the UI and Hancher.