Hawkeye student-athletes react to season cancellations

Iowa student-athletes took to social media to discuss how they felt about their respective seasons being canceled on Thursday.

Iowa's Ryan Kriener looks to pass the ball past Illinois forward Kipper Nichols during a game on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes lost to the Fighting Illini, 76-78.

The NCAA and Big Ten’s decision to cancel winter and spring sports for the remainder of the season has sent shock waves throughout the sports world.

The student-athletes involved are at the center of it.

Multiple Hawkeyes have tweeted their emotions since the decision, which the Big Ten announced Thursday afternoon after the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament was canceled Thursday morning.

😭💔 — Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) March 12, 2020