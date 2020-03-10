Reports of shots fired on Dodge Street, no injuries reported

Iowa City police responded to reports of shorts fired near 648 N. Dodge St. at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the City of Iowa City.

Officers found evidence of multiple shots fired in the area, the release said. No injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Iowa City police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them, the release said, including reviewing any security footage anyone has of the area.