Cedar Rapids man charged with stealing car

A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with stealing a truck.

Damien Medulan, 40, was charged March 7 with fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, Medulan broke into the truck and stole it. He was eventually found driving the vehicle with the window busted by LCSO.

He, along with other suspects, admitted to stealing the vehicle, the affidavit said.

First-degree theft is a Class-C felony.