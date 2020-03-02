Kemerer looking to finish successful comeback season

Michael Kemerer’s 2019-20 season has been as impressive as any wrestler in the nation. The senior aims to punctuate his campaign with a strong postseason performance.

Iowa’s 174-pound Michael Kemerer grapples with Oklahoma State’s Joe Smith during a wrestling dual meet between No 1. Iowa and No. 9 Oklahoma State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. No. 1 Kemerer defeated No. 13 Smith by major decision, 12-2, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Cowboys, 34-6.

Before his career at Iowa even began, senior Michael Kemerer’s story was as compelling as any. Of the five Pennsylvania products in the Hawkeyes’ 2019-20 starting lineup, Kemerer was the first to sign a letter of intent to wrestle at Iowa.

Since then, Kemerer has cemented his fan-favorite status at Iowa season after season. Following a redshirt his freshman year, Kemerer earned back-to-back All-America honors, placing third at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2016-17 and taking fourth in 2017-18.

Kemerer started penning the most recent chapter of his career on Nov. 27, 2018. On that date, the Iowa wrestling program announced that Kemerer would miss the 2018-19 season following surgeries to repair damage to both his knee and shoulder.

Prior to the injury, Kemerer was trying to move up two weight classes from his natural 157-pound weight — the class he had competed at during his first two seasons at Iowa — to a heavier 174-pound mark.

Kemerer’s 2019-20 comeback campaign has been remarkable to say the least. Kemerer not only accomplished his goal of bumping up two weight classes, but he’s also risen to the top at 174-pounds.

The former All-American is ranked first in the nation at 174 pounds and holds the top seed at the weight for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

“The season has flown by,” Kemerer said. “I just remember a year ago, I was watching all this. I was watching Big Tens. I was sitting in the stands. We’re already a year later, and we’re wrestling. Time flies, and it’s just about embracing being out there and enjoying it.”

Kemerer has earned the right to be ranked first this season. He defeated a gauntlet of opponents on his way to the top, including No. 4 Dylan Lydy, No. 6 Devin Skatzka, No. 7 Mike Labriola, and No. 8 Kaleb Romero.

Kemerer claimed the No. 1 ranking on Jan. 31 by defeating then-No. 1 Mark Hall of Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Kemerer would welcome a rematch with Hall at this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament.

“I think [a rematch with Hall] would be good for the fans and everybody,” Kemerer said.

Since dethroning Hall, the rest of the field at 174 pounds has been chasing Kemerer all season long. The Big Ten Tournament will instigate face-to-face meetings with some of those trailing Kemerer.

“When you wrestle for Iowa, I feel like there’s always going to be a target on your back with the history and everything,” Kemerer said. “Guys are going to give you their best match. [Being No. 1] doesn’t change that.”

For Kemerer, a strong performance in Piscataway, New Jersey, at the Big Ten Tournament could serve as a springboard straight to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

“[The Big Ten Tournament will feature] a lot of the same guys we’re going to see at nationals,” Kemerer said. “The Big Ten is the most dominant conference. A lot of times you look at nationals, and it’s Big Ten guys meeting up multiple rounds. Do well [at Big Tens], and we’ll probably see a lot of the same guys [at nationals].”