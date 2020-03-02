Doyle named Big Ten Player of the Year

The Iowa senior also earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches and media.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle takes the ball to the hoop during a women’s basketball between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 97-71.

Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year, as voted by the coaches and media, the conference office announced on Monday.

Doyle also earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors. She is now a three-time All-Big Ten honoree.

The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native is the sixth Hawkeye in program history to be named Big Ten Player of the Year. It is the third consecutive season that an Iowa player has won the award after Megan Gustafson won the past two seasons.

In 18 conference games this season, Doyle averaged 19.8 points, a Big Ten-best 6.3 assists, and shot 47.2 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all of Iowa’s 18 games, including two 30-point games and seven additional 20-point games.

Doyle had maybe the best game of her career Jan. 12 against Indiana. She registered 31 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds against the Hoosiers. Doyle also led the Hawkeyes to wins over the regular-season Big Ten Co-Champions Northwestern and Maryland this season.

Also earning recognition for Iowa on Monday were sophomore Monika Czinano, senior Makenzie Meyer, and freshman McKenna Warnock.

Czinano earned first team All-Big Ten honors from the media and second team accolades from the coaches. Meyer earned second team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media and was named Iowa’s Sportsmanship Award honoree. Warnock was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team by the coaches.

Iowa opens the 2020 Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Hawkeyes will face off against the winner of Thursday’s matchup between sixth-seeded Ohio State and the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Minnesota (11 seed) and Penn State (14 seed).