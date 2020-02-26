Pount/Counterpoint: Who was Iowa most surprising wrestler this season?
Postseason is approaching for the Hawkeyes. Before that, two DI staffers debate which member of Iowa’s lineup had the most surprising regular season.
Abe Assad
Before the season, it seemed like either redshirt freshman Nelson Brands or senior Cash Wilcke would be competing for the starting spot at 184-pounds. No one else was in the picture.
But when head coach Tom Brands pulled the redshirt off freshman Abe Assad in January, everything changed.
Assad has already earned the respect of the nation with his 19-5 record, being ranked nationally at No. 8 by InterMat. When “Ironman” by Black Sabbath came on this season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Assad’s opponents knew they had to grind it out and be smart if they wanted to win.
It was evident what Assad could do when he finished second at Midlands while being unattached. He won two matches by sudden victory, one by technical fall, and one by fall. The fall was over now-No.15 Zach Braunagel of Illinois.
When Assad got his redshirt pulled, he won four consecutive matches, two of those on the road. Though all these wins were just by decision, it proved he was a force in the Big Ten on the best team in the nation.
During that streak, Assad defeated now-No.10 Taylor Venz of Nebraska and now-No. 13 Rocky Jordan of Ohio State, both at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. When Assad was wrestling, Hawkeye fans knew they were seeing something special that they would have three more seasons to enjoy.
Who knows who Brands will send to the Big Ten Championship at 184-pounds? If it’s not Assad, Hawkeye fans have had a great time seeing a taste of what’s in store for the future. But if it’s Assad, he has a great chance of making the NCAA Championships, which no one saw coming before this season.
Michael Kemerer
Michael Kemerer is no stranger to success. The senior is a two-time All-American, a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient, and a three-time letter winner.
This season, Kemerer appears to be on track to become a three-time All-American. The Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native is a legitimate national championship contender, ranked first in the nation at 174-pounds.
Despite all his career accolades, Kemerer’s success this season has come as a bit of a surprise. Kemerer sat out all of 2018-19 following surgeries on both his knee and shoulder.
On top of the injuries, Kemerer moved up two weight classes to solidify Iowa’s 2019-20 lineup at 174-pounds. He previously competed at 157-pounds for the Hawkeyes.
Kemerer never showed signs of nagging injuries during the season. In fact, he won his first four matches of the year via technical fall twice, major decision once, and fall once.
Kemerer also hasn’t seemed to be at any sort of a disadvantage having moved up two weight classes. He’s defeated some of the nation’s best at the weight: No. 2 Mark Hall, No. 4 Dylan Lydy, No. 7 Mike Labriola, No. 8 Kaleb Romero, and No. 13 Joe Smith. Kemerer even bested No. 6 Devin Skatzka by pin in 2:52. In total, Kemerer has defeated eight ranked foes in his weight class this season.
Kemerer now faces his largest hurdle of the season. Postseason wrestling will undoubtedly test his durability and merit as the No. 1 wrestler at 174-pounds. Given the way the season has gone for Kemerer to this point, he will likely handle the adversity and put a final exclamation point on what has been a storybook season for him.