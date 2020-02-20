Photos: Magic, the Play (2/19/2020)

Hayden Froehlich, Photojournalist February 20, 2020
Arts
Magic! The Play brings magic to the stage in comical tale
Painting in pink: UI student artist paints drunken mannerisms with a pink pop
Brandon Taylor reads from novel Real Life at Prairie Lights
Sunsets and sororities: Gamma Rho Lambda hosts a night of Bob Ross painting tutorials
Growing happiness: becoming a plant parent provides a connection to nature and benefits mental health
Political comedian Negin Farsad will bring her TED talk inspired comedy to Hancher
Science, music mingle for musical masterpiece at Hancher
Author Jia Tolentino reads from her latest work, Trick Mirror, at Prairie Lights
Local artist’s public display spruces up Iowa City Farmers Market location
Brother Moses comes to Gabe’s in anticipation of their newest album
