Springville man accused of writing false check

A Springville man has been accused of writing a false check, receiving $1,100 from it.

Scott Workman, 58, was charged Feb. 18 with forgery and third-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, Workman obtained the victim’s check without the victim’s knowledge. He proceeded to make the check payable to himself.

The victim did not write the check or know the victim, the affidavit said. Workman provided his driver’s license when cashing the check and received $1,100 in cash from Green State Credit Union.

Forgery is a Class-D felony.