Springville man accused of writing false check
February 19, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A Springville man has been accused of writing a false check, receiving $1,100 from it.
Scott Workman, 58, was charged Feb. 18 with forgery and third-degree theft.
According to the arrest affidavit, Workman obtained the victim’s check without the victim’s knowledge. He proceeded to make the check payable to himself.
The victim did not write the check or know the victim, the affidavit said. Workman provided his driver’s license when cashing the check and received $1,100 in cash from Green State Credit Union.
Forgery is a Class-D felony.
Rin Swann is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. She is a freshman at the University of Iowa and a double major in Creative Writing and Journalism. This...