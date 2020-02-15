Plugging the Amp: Jayce Nguyen
February 15, 2020
Plugging the Amp is an arts and entertainment podcast dedicated to local music fostered in Iowa City and other surrounding cities.
In today’s episode, we’ve invited musician and poet Jayce Nguyen to discuss her various gigs in Iowa City, making music with her ukulele, and her book, Strawberry Daze.
Hosted and edited by Sarah Stortz
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @sstortz_
Sarah Stortz is an Arts Editor at The Daily Iowan. She has been on staff since her freshman year,...