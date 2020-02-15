Plugging the Amp: Jayce Nguyen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 2 + 1? Send Email Cancel

Plugging the Amp is an arts and entertainment podcast dedicated to local music fostered in Iowa City and other surrounding cities.

In today’s episode, we’ve invited musician and poet Jayce Nguyen to discuss her various gigs in Iowa City, making music with her ukulele, and her book, Strawberry Daze.

Hosted and edited by Sarah Stortz