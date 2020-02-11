Roy Browning's trial date was previously set for March 10. A new date has yet to be set.

Trial date to be moved for man accused of killing his wife, UI Health Care budget official JoEllen Browning

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 5 + 6? Send Email Cancel

The dates for the trial and case management conference of Roy Browning — the man accused of killing his wife, UI Health Care budget official JoEllen Browning — will be reset to different dates.

The case management conference was set for Friday, and the trial previously was going to begin on March 10. A scheduling conference will be set up between the defense and the state to set new dates for both.

According to documents filed Monday, the defense requested a delay in the trial due to a previously granted motion to extend deadlines on pretrial motions. The defense also wanted a trial delay due to “other conflicting professional obligations, the substantial amount of discovery yet to be reviewed, and the need to pursue additional defense investigation,” court documents read.

The state did not resist the defense’s motion to delay the trial and case management conference.

JoEllen Browning was found dead in her home on April 5, 2019, & autopsy results showed she died of sharp-forced injuries. Roy Browning was arrested for her murder on Oct. 28, 2019, and has pleaded not guilty.