Hinterland Music Festival announces 2020 lineup
February 11, 2020
Hinterland Music Festival has released its lineup for the sixth annual festival that takes place July 31- August 2 in St. Charles, IA.
Notable headliners include Leon Bridges, Of Monsters and Men, Old Crow Medicine Show, Tyler Childers, and Kaleo.
The lineup features artists from backgrounds that range from Americana, indie, bluesy folk, country, and rock, with many adopting a blend of genres.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday, with General Admission passes starting at $145 and VIP Passes starting at $389. Camping passes range from $35 to $45.
