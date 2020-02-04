Iowa Supreme Court denies review of evidence-suppression hearing for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

No new trial date has been set yet for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears for an evidence suppression hearing at the Poweshiek County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Montezuma. Brian Powers/The Register

The Iowa Supreme Court had denied a request to review a motion regarding an evidence-suppression hearing for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

According to court documents filed Tuesday by Iowa Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield, the court also denied the defense’s request to put court proceedings on the case on hold.

The defense previously filed documents asking for a delay in the trial to allow for more time to review evidence and depose new witnesses.

Defense attorneys also asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review a decision made following an evidence-suppression hearing in November regarding whether or not Bahena Rivera’s rights were violated at his arrest and questioning in August 2018. Statements made my Bahena Rivera between the two times he was read he Miranda rights — the first time he was given an incomplete reading — but all other evidence collected at the time could be used in trial, according to the ruling from Eighth District Judge Joel Yates.

The Iowa Supreme Court also stated in its Tuesday filing that it denied the state’s request to strike the defense’s request due to overlong attachments in their documents.

Bahena Rivera’s trial was scheduled to start Tuesday until the defense filed these requests. There has been no word on when the trial will now be held.

Bahena Rivera was charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death after she was killed while on a run on July 18, 2018.